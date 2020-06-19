Haryana CM accused of inaction against hatemongers

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Assembly and Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed has accused Chief Minister Manohar Lal of doublespeak and not initiating any action against the TV channels and organisations conspiring to disturb communal harmony in the region by spreading “lies”.

Mr. Ahmed said that he, along with Punhana MLA Muhammad Ilyas and Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Chaudhary Mamman Khan, had in a closed-door meeting with Mr. Lal during his visit to Nuh, earlier this week, had brought up the matter about a few news channels and social organisations conspiring to disturb the communal harmony and spreading lies about atrocities on Hindus and Dalits in Nuh.

Mr. Ilyas said that there was not a single incident of attack on any religious community in Nuh and all the three MLAs were united to maintain communal harmony in the region. Mr. Ahmed said that they demanded a strict legal action against those conspiring to spread communal hatred and the Chief Minister assured them of action. “He said one thing inside the room during the meeting and did the opposite later,” said Mr. Ahmed.

Referring to the announcements of Chief Minister to shift IRB Battalion base to Nuh from Gurugram, to bring Right to Freedom of Religion Bill to curb forced conversions and set up Dharmada Board to look after the religious assets of Hindu minority areas, Mr. Ahmed said the actions of Mr. Lal showed that he believed in the lies being spread about Nuh, though he denied the same publicly.

Meanwhile, State BJP spokesperson Raman Malik, in a statement, said the situation of the Hindus had been pitiable in Nuh and the people belonging to a particular religion forced them to flee, but the situation on the ground had improved after the BJP came to power in the State for the second time in a row.

He said the BJP government treated all religions equally and the police and the administration now took action in cases of religious atrocities without any pressure.