Harvard to study impact of Delhi govt's plan to provide free bus rides to women

A research team from Harvard University and the World Bank will study the impact of Delhi government’s plan to provide free rides to women in city government buses starting October 29. The study will be conducted in collaboration with the Dialogue and Development Commission, a think-tank of the Delhi government.

On June 3, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced plans to provide free rides to women in city buses and the Delhi Metro. The plan is in line with the government’s intent to encourage the use of public transport, safety of women, and to promote participation of women in the city’s workforce, he had said.

‘A unique opportunity’

“It is a unique opportunity for the Delhi government and the DDC to study the short and long-term impact of the scheme. This is a first-of-its-kind policy experiment in the world and what we learn in Delhi could have implications for other cities. It is a matter of privilege that some of the world’s leading researchers have shown interest in studying the scheme,” said Jasmine Shah, DDC vice-chairman.

The research team will comprise Girija Borker, economist, World Bank; Gabriel Kreindler, Prize Fellow, Harvard University; and Dev Patel, Harvard University.

The research will use data collected from a sample of approximately 800 women living across Delhi. It will be collected through an initial household baseline survey as well as telephone surveys before and after the launch of the policy. The data will include a travel diary as well as questions on observed and experienced incidents related to women safety in public transport, according to an official statement.

The research team will collect data on bus ridership separately on the basis of gender through direct observation in selected bus stops throughout Delhi, both before and after the policy.

“The study will analyse the mobility patterns and perceived safety before and after the launch of the policy, using several comparison groups of individuals less likely to be impacted by the policy. These groups will include women and also men who travel regularly but do not use buses. The research will also study the overall effect of the policy through the change in the ridership pattern of women in buses,” the statement said.