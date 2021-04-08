Gurugram tightens COVID-19 protocols

‘Residents of group housing societies should collect deliveries from main gate’

The deliveries to the group housing societies should be left at the entrance and those returning from abroad must observe two weeks self-quarantine, said an order by the district administration on Wednesday in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In separate orders, District Magistrate Yash Garg issued guidelines for the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) and the managements of shopping malls and commercial establishments to take pre-emptive measures to contain the surge.

In a 13-point order for the RWAs, the administration directed that residents should be asked to collect their parcels from the gate to reduce the number of outsiders entering the premises of group housing societies. Besides, those returning from abroad must self-quarantine for 14 days and also get themselves tested in case of any COVID-19 like symptom. They should also inform their RWAs about their return.

Visitors’ record

The RWAs have also been directed to keep record of visitors and ensure compulsory wearing of masks for the residents. “Avoid conducting festivals, meetings and get together among the apartment community. Private functions should also be discouraged,” said the order.

The owners and managements of various shopping malls and commercial complexes have been directed to ensure compulsory wearing of masks, promote use of Aarogya Setu app, make regular announcements through public address system to adhere to social distancing norms, hold sensitisation programme for staff and place sanitisers.