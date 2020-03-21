Gurugram reports two more COVID-19 cases, tally now six

A woman with a travel history to the United Kingdom and a teenager have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gurugram taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district to six. In Haryana, the total number of cases rose to 10 on Saturday.

Gurugram Chief Medical Officer J.S. Punia confirmed to The Hindu that the teenaged brother of a 22-year-old woman, a resident of Palam Vihar, who studies in the U.K. had tested positive on her return to India earlier this month, has now been confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Besides, a woman resident of upscale group housing society at Sushant Lok Phase-I in Sector 28 has also tested positive. She had returned from the U.K. along with her husband a week earlier.

Three women and a man had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in Gurugram.

One person each from Panchkula and Sonipat also tested positive in Haryana on Saturday, taking the total number to 10. So far, there are six cases from Gurugram and one each from Faridabad, Panipat, Sonipat and Panchkula in Haryana.

232 samples sent for test

According to a health department bulletin on Saturday, a total of 232 samples have been sent for examination from across the State till date and results for 133 were awaited. A total of 59 patients were still admitted to different hospitals in the State and 32 discharged so far. As many as 6,641 people are still under surveillance.

In Gurugram, 131 samples have been taken so far. While six were tested positive and 31 negative, the results for the rest are awaited.

Two labs from Haryana — PGIMS, Rohtak and BPS Khanpur Kalan — have been designated for testing COVID- 19 cases. Self-declaration forms for the passengers with travel history from affected countries are available at Haryana Health Department website.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri directed complete shutdown of all private, corporate establishments and factories till March 31 with the exception of those providing essential services such as banking, Internet, media and hospital, to name a few. Also, dine-in operations have been suspended at all restaurants and eateries.