Gurugram orders staggered opening of shops and restricts movement

The local administration on Wednesday ordered staggered opening of the shops, except the essential commodities establishments, dividing them into three different categories and reduced the operation hours, amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

Besides, the movement of individuals and vehicles has also been curtailed.

Meanwhile, 17 more samples have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gurugram taking the tally to 104. The results for 315 samples are awaited. The total number of active cases in the district is 53.

As per the latest orders, the shops, besides grocery and animal feed stores, have been classified into three categories and two days in a week have been fixed for each category. While cycle stores, mobile recharge shops and electronics shops can open on Mondays and Thursdays, construction material, hardware, jewellery and furniture shops can operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Similarly, gift and toy shops and readymade garments shops can open on Tuesdays and Fridays. The essential commodities shops can remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The other categories, however, are allowed to operate only till 3 p.m.

The orders has restricted the movement of individuals and vehicles only to permitted activities and prohibited pillion riding on two-wheelers. Four-wheelers are allowed with a maximum of two passengers besides the driver.