Gupta seeks Hazare’s support against Kejriwal

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has written to anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare for support in a mass movement against the “corrupt Kejriwal government” of Delhi, inviting him to the Capital for it.
Mr. Gupta wrote, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which came to power in the name of clean and fair politics had demolished all the parameters of “political purity.”
“After coming back to power on the basis of false promises, false intentions and communal politics, the people of Delhi have suffered the communal riots planned by AAP. AAP has become a machine to form fake companies in the name of political donations and converting black money into white money... it is no longer a party of the common people but has become a party of people with black money,” the BJP leader alleged.
Mr. Gupta said Mr. Hazare was requested to come to Delhi and help the BJP “in fighting the battle against the corrupt Kejriwal government which supports the rioters.”
When contacted, both AAP and Delhi government did not respond to allegations raised by the BJP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath