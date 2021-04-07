Guard dies after iron girder falls at abandoned construction site

The space was being illegally used to park trucks: police

A 50-year-old watchman died after an iron girder of an under-construction railway bridge fell on a truck in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Monday night.

The police have registered a case in the matter.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said that the deceased has been identified as Ram Bahadur, a resident of Ashoka Park.

He belongs to Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur.

The police said a call was received around 10 p.m. regarding the incident.

When police reached the spot, it was revealed that the bridge was under construction but had stopped a few years ago after which the space underneath it was allegedly illegally used for parking trucks.

Bahadur used to work as watchman at the parking space to ensure no theft takes place. “On Monday night, Bahadur was sleeping in one of the trucks and the iron girder fell on the vehicle crushing him to death. He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a senior police officer.

The girder was subsequently removed. The body was sent for post-mortem and the family was informed. The police said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is under way.