GRP organises Delhi tour for ragpickers

The Government Railway Police (GRP) here on Tuesday organised “Delhi Darshan” as a part of summer activities for ragpickers and vagabond children staying around the railway stations.
DCP (Railway) Dinesh Gupta said that the trip to Qutub Minar, National Science Museum, Lotus Temple, India Gate etc. was organised for 38 ragpicker children studying in Open School run by GRP in collaboration with an NGO.
Similar programmes were organised on June 22 and June 23 wherein counselling was held for 40 drug abuse children, said Mr Gupta. He added that many more programmes would be organised in the coming days for these children.
