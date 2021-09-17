Grey Line extension to open on Saturday

Passenger service to begin from 5 p.m.

The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of the Delhi Metro’s Grey Line will be inaugurated on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the corridor via videoconferencing, DMRC officials said. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will also be present at the event, officials added.

Passenger operations on the corridor is scheduled to begin from 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the DMRC. The nearly 1-kilometre stretch will be an extension of the 4.2-kilometre-long Dwarka-Najafgarh Grey Line.

“The approximately 891-metre-long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into the interiors of Najafgarh,” senior DMRC officials said.

Earlier, the Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor was scheduled to be inaugurated on August 6 along with the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake “missing link” on the Pink Line. However, the opening of the Grey Line was postponed due to issues with an approach road to the station. In May this year, a portion of the road near the construction site had caved in due to heavy rain.

The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Grey Line was inaugurated in October 2019. With the entire section becoming operational, the DMRC network will now spread across 390 km comprising 286 metro stations.