Green economy and mobility key aspects of draft 2041 master plan

A dedicated Green Development Area (GDA) for incentivising large-scale implementation of green economies, transit-oriented development aligned with mass transit, multi-modal integration and facilitation of first and last mile connectivity are some of the key aspects of the draft Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041, which was placed in the public domain while inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders.

Addressing pollution and climate change by promoting clean economic activities and minimised vehicular pollution by creating multi-modal hubs and encouraging green mobility are some of the aspects the MPD-2041 concentrates on. The draft states that polluting industries will not be permitted to operate within Delhi and the list of such industries will be periodically updated by the Delhi government and DDA.

The draft also highlights the enhancement of a “Green-Blue Infrastructure” by taking into account the Aravali ridge, the Yamuna, forests, wetlands, parks and other assets.

“The GDA policy has been proposed for green belt villages and it permits restricted development and prescribes substantial proportion of land to be maintained as wooded area and green cover,” according to the draft MPD – 2041.

Affordable housing and in-situ rehabilitation of those living in slums and JJ clusters were other key aspects outlined by the MPD-2041 and the draft document said that in unauthorised colonies “settlement level improvements” are required to make all parts of the settlement accessible for emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders.

Forms of workspaces

Apart from creation of strategic hubs of high investment, the draft MPD-2041 also lays out a plan for facilitating new forms of workspaces. “A finer network of decentralised workspaces in the form of small warehousing for e-commerce, co-working spaces for start-up economy shall be facilitated. The plan provides adequate space norms and facilities for supporting informal economies,” the document read.

According to the draft MPD-2041, an area-based improvement approach will be adopted for revitalising the commercial and socio-cultural hubs of the city, including areas like Connaught Place, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan and Shahjahanabad (Walled City).

Improved connectivity and transport infrastructure, shift from private to shared mobility and making the Capital “walkable and cyclable” are other key aspects mentioned in the MPD-2041.

“A Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) shall be prepared for Delhi to achieve systematic integration across all levels and modes of urban transport,” the draft MPD-2041 stated.