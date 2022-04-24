Govt. to hold stakeholder consultation on cloud kitchen policy

Aims to explore the viability of setting up cloud kitchen clusters and understand the current challenges

As a part of its Rozgar Budget 2022-23 that aims to create 20 lakh jobs in 5 years, the Delhi Government is developing a ‘Cloud Kitchen policy’ for which it will hold a stakeholder consultation on April 26 to seek suggestions from existing operators.

Gaining popularity during the pandemic when dine-in restaurants took a hit, cloud kitchens prepare and deliver food at the customer’s doorstep by taking orders via food aggregators/online ordering platforms and operate at a fraction of the traditional restaurant space.

Jasmine Shah, Vice-Chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Delhi said the consultation will be aimed at understanding the various pressing challenges faced by Delhi’s cloud kitchen operators and exploring the potential and viability of setting up cloud kitchen clusters across Delhi.

To facilitate expansion of the Food and Beverages (F&B) industry in the Capital, the DDC along with the Industries Department, is deliberating upon the provision of land and other incentives to cloud kitchens, easing of licence regulations for such units and setting up of cloud kitchen clusters with plug-and-play features across different land parcels in Delhi, the government said.

“Cloud kitchens have a huge potential to attract investments, increase the market size of the F&B sector and generate large-scale direct and indirect jobs. We are committed to further facilitating the growth of this strongly emerging segment by encouraging the setting up of shared commercial kitchen spaces across Delhi,” Mr. Shah said.

He added that the number of cloud kitchens in Delhi is growing at a rate of over 20% every year and that there are over 20,000 cloud kitchens currently active in the city, which provide direct employment to around 2,00,000 and indirect employment to at least 50,000 people.