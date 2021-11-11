Govt. sprays water, uses boats to clear froth in Yamuna

It is not even a temporary solution as water quality does not change, say experts

The Delhi Government, to remove the froth in the Yamuna, sprayed water, used boats and rope to drag it away, and even directed its staff to beat it with sticks on Wednesday.

A Government official said the decision was taken at a meeting held earlier this week and many departments were involved in the implementation.

Experts, however, said it is not even a temporary solution as removing froth does not improve the quality of water.

“This is desperation at its worst. The quality of water does not change even temporarily by removing or breaking up the froth. The Government is just managing the optics. This is a comedy of errors and I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” said Manoj Misra, convener of Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan, a civil society initiative for the river’s rejuvenation.

Mr. Misra said frothing happens every year in Delhi and he has been seeing this for about 15 years. “Frothing happens in rivers and drains in other cities too. It is just getting more highlighted in Delhi. The high phosphate content in detergents can majorly cause it,” he said.

He further said that it is the river water that is actually toxic. “The froth is not toxic, but the water is. If you come into contact with the froth, it can only cause skin irritation. But there could be problems if you ingest the froth,” he said.

Suresh Kumar Rohilla, director of water programme, Centre for Science and Environment, Delhi, said, “This is a temporary solution and it will look good, but it doesn’t address the core issue of cleaning the Yamuna, which we are far away from.”

“I think the Government thought that people would go and take a dip in the Yamuna on Chhath Puja and there would be photos of it and it wanted to prevent that. The Yamuna is a sewage canal after the Wazirabad barrage (upstream of Okhla),” he said.

Mr. Rohilla said frothing is caused at this time of the year because almost all of the river water is taken for the city’s needs and not much is left and this increases the concentration of pollutants. Under these conditions, chemicals such as surfactants and phosphates, may be even others, cause frothing, he added.

Frothing happened mainly near Okhla barrage on Wednesday. At Kalindi Kunj, the Government erected bamboo structures close to the riverbank to separate the froth.

The issue has turned political with the BJP attacking the AAP Government over the Yamuna being polluted.