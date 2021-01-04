Govt. sets up academy to promote Tamil culture

The Department of Art, Culture and Language of the Delhi government set up a Tamil academy on Sunday to promote the South Indian language and culture in the Capital. It also appointed former municipal councillor and member of the Delhi Tamil Sangam N. Raja as vice-chairman of the academy.
Deputy Chief Minster Manish Sisodia said that it is diversity that forms Delhi’s vibrant and cosmopolitan culture as people from all parts of the country come to settle in the Capital for work.
He added that Delhi has a large population of people from Tamil Nadu and the government wants to present a platform to get the taste of art and culture of Tamil Nadu.
The academy will introduce various awards to promote and reward the works of people in Tamil language and culture.
It will also provide language courses. It will also celebrate and organise cultural festivals for the people of Tamil Nadu.
