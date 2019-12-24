Govt. school students take oath to respect women

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday administered an oath to students in all government schools to sensitise them on gender issues and crimes against women.
This move is a part of the government’s campaign to change the “ideology” of society to create an environment where women are not afraid to step out at night. “We launched the women’s safety campaign today [Monday] along with 22 lakh children from all schools in Delhi. The law and order have to be corrected. CCTV cameras and street lights are also being installed but the mindset of the society has to change,” he said, adding that the boys took an oath to respect women and never abuse or misbehave with them.
He added that the girls have been told to make their brothers take the same oath and to warn them of disowning them if they ever commit such a heinous act. “We need to start a dialogue on this in both schools and homes,” he added.
