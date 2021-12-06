Govt. school students get chance to scale up their business ideas

Website launched for investors to join in to mentor young turks

From starting off with seed money of ₹2,000 to being grilled by investors on the feasibility of a business plan, students of Delhi Government schools under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) have been given an opportunity to enhance their ideas. They can change a school project to something that creates employment within the community and gain practical experience to run a business.

Under the Business Blasters programme of the Delhi Government that is broadcast on television and on other platforms every weekend, a select number of students are being given the opportunity to scale up their business ideas by not only seeking investment and mentorship from investors like Nitin Saluja, founder of Chaayos. Seema Bansal, partner and director of BCG India, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, co-founder and CEO of Urban Company and Sairee Chahal, founder, CEO of SHEROES, but also to anybody who likes their products.

Invest in start-ups

The Delhi Government has launched a dedicated website for people to purchase products made by the students as well as other investors to join in to mentor the students or invest in their start-up. The website also has a section on project journeys of students and the story behind their ideas.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the programme gives students the opportunity to become job providers instead of job seekers and learn the nuances of running a business from a young age. Mr. Sisodia has asked people to be a part of the change and help Government students become self-reliant individuals.

On Sunday, Sukh Sagar, a science student from the School of Excellence, Khichripur, who learnt how to repair mobiles and headphones in his leisure at his friend’s mobile repairing shop, picked up funding or ₹50,000 and an internship at Chaayos as he and his team impressed Mr. Saluja with their start-up idea called Mobisite.

“When the online classes started, many children in my class did not have access to mobile phones. So we decided to refurbish old mobile phones and sell them at a low price so that everyone could afford. Business Blasters did not just teach us pricing, time management and leadership skills but it has also given us a platform to be independent at such a young age and that’s something I am very happy about,” Sagar, a Class 12 student said.

Another start-up ‘Home 2 Creations’ started by Sheeza Ali and Sakshi Jha that sells accessories like wall hangings, keychains, knit and loom bags and chocolates, raised an investment of ₹20,000 from Ms. Bansal and Mr. Saluja.

A third start-up Ink Family that sells personalised printed cups, T-shirts and COVID masks with messages, jokes received additional seed capital of ₹80,000 and advanced orders worth ₹28,500 as well as internships. Yash Patwal from Ink Family said starting the business was a tough journey but have managed to effectively use social media to gradually increase orders.