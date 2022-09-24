Delhi

Govt. procures 25,000 vaccines against lumpy skin disease

Cows infected with lumpy skin disease at a farm in Delhi.

Cows infected with lumpy skin disease at a farm in Delhi. | Photo Credit: -

The Delhi government has procured 25,000 doses of vaccine against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), government officials said on Friday.

A total of 545 LSD cases have been reported in the city. However, no cattle death due to the disease has been reported so far. “We will distribute the Goat Pox Vaccines to the districts from tomorrow and we expect to start vaccinating cattle in the next two-three days,” said Dr. Rakesh Singh, Director, Animal Husbandry. Of all the city’s districts, most LSD cases have been reported from the South West district, where four additional teams have been deployed to check the spread of the disease.

Earlier this month, the government had announced mobile veterinary clinics to fight the disease.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Delhi
vaccines
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2022 12:15:26 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/govt-procures-25000-vaccines-against-lumpy-skin-disease/article65927504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY