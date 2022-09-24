Govt. procures 25,000 vaccines against lumpy skin disease

Vaccination of cattle to start in two-three days

The Delhi government has procured 25,000 doses of vaccine against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), government officials said on Friday.

A total of 545 LSD cases have been reported in the city. However, no cattle death due to the disease has been reported so far. “We will distribute the Goat Pox Vaccines to the districts from tomorrow and we expect to start vaccinating cattle in the next two-three days,” said Dr. Rakesh Singh, Director, Animal Husbandry. Of all the city’s districts, most LSD cases have been reported from the South West district, where four additional teams have been deployed to check the spread of the disease.

Earlier this month, the government had announced mobile veterinary clinics to fight the disease.