Govt. plans to develop protocol for schools

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the Delhi government was initiating a dialogue with students, parents, teachers and principals of schools to take suggestion on how to resume school education post the lockdown.

The government said that key stakeholders from all over Delhi will be able to give their suggestions and inputs that the Delhi government should implement once the schools reopen.

An online suggestion form has been put up on the website of the Directorate of Education, the government said.