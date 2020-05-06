Delhi

Govt. launches Twitter handle for queries about virus

The Delhi government launched the Twitter handle ‘@DelhiVsCorona’ to ensure the dissemination of “authentic information” about the disease.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also set up a team of representatives to monitor this handle to ensure “speedy solutions”.

“The Twitter handle @DelhiVsCorona will be a one-stop solution for all the COVID-19-related queries and complaints,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

“This team will gather the live status of the situation in the government hospitals and provide authentic information on COVID-19,” it said.

The team will respond and solve the issues of patients and doctors in the government hospitals, the statement also said.

