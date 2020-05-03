Govt. launches exercise to identify, open liquor shops

The Delhi government on Saturday launched an exercise to identify and open liquor shops in areas where such activity is allowed according to the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Excise Department directed four government-run agencies, which are responsible for the sale of liquor in the city, to identify such outlets which fulfill all conditions prescribed by the MHA except those located in COVID-19 containment zones or hotspots.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIDC), the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSCL) and the Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) can open liquor shops in public places, except those located in malls.

The agencies were asked to immediately provide details of shops which operated under the L-6 and L-8 licenses and also give an undertaking stating that liquor shops being allowed to open will fulfill all conditions prescribed by the MHA, according to the excise department order. There are an estimated 450 liquor shops, except those in malls, in the Capital.

The latest guidelines by the Centre state that the sale of liquor, paan, tobacco will be allowed after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing while no more than five people will be allowed inside a shop at a time.