Govt. begins trial of e-ticketing system

The Transport Department on Wednesday began a three-day public trial of an e-ticketing system in all buses on route no. 473. The trial, the government said in a statement, would continue till August 7.
The trial consists of utilisation of a mobile app to purchase a ticket for travel aboard cluster buses running on the route. Commuters can avail contactless ticketing facility by downloading a special app developed with the technical support of IIIT Delhi for this project — Chartr.
To download the app, the user has to search for ‘Chartr’ app on Play Store and download the app or the user can send ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp to 9910096264, the user will get the app URL.
Ticket booking can be done in two ways. In case a user knows the ticket fare, he/she can open the app and click on “BY FARE”, scan the QR Code of the bus, select Buy New Ticket and choose the payment option to get the ticket, the statement said.
In case a user know the route, source and destination, he/she can click on “By Destination”, select the Bus Route and Source stop, select Destination stop, click on Buy and Scan Bus QR code and Choose the payment option to pay and get the ticket, the statement also said.
