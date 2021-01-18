Government’s conference on education ends

The government’s inaugural Delhi Education Conference concluded on Sunday with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia calling for Education Ministers from all States to work together.
Mr. Sisodia was in conversation with Minister of Education Andhra Pradesh Audimulapu Suresh at the concluding session.
The Ministers discussed how to change the existing rote-learning set up and work on inculcating positive mindsets in students.
The conference, which lasted for seven days, saw several panel discussions where the importance of teacher training was highlighted along with the need for student learning to move away from heavy content-based syllabi to a reduced interactive curriculum.
For enhancing teacher training, suggestions like setting up cadre of specialist teachers, collaborative professional development, and engaging with parents on a deeper level were brought up.
Presentations on Class IX’s low pass percentage and how to improve it was among the discussion with Mr. Sisoida saying that those children, who are struggling with education and dropout to pick up jobs, need to be skilled. The Minister said the government is exploring how it could provide them with skill development training.
