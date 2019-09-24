Delhi Government to sell onions at ₹24 per kg

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the government was procuring onions for sale at cheaper prices through fair shops and mobile vans.

He said this will offer relief to consumers troubled by the soaring price of onions. “The government is buying onions and the sale is expected to begin in 10 days. The price of onion will be ₹24 per kg,” he said.

An official said onions are sold here at ₹60-70 per kg in the retail market. On its part, BJP State chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that the government has failed to curb hoarding of onions leading to their spiraling prices. He said the price had increased by “200% to 300%” in the last 10 days. “The government is responsible for the black marketing...it should hold an inquiry and apprise the people about the reason of rising prices,” he demanded.