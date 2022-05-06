Last-mile connectivity at metro stations to be revamped

The project will help in decongesting the roads near the metro stations: Sisodia

The project will help in decongesting the roads near the metro stations: Sisodia

To provide last-mile connectivity to the commuters at IIT and Panchsheel Park metro stations, the Delhi government has approved construction works for two multi-modal integration (MMI) projects worth ₹4.59 crore.

The governement said the MMI will ensure all the transport options at one place and those travelling by train, metro, bus or taxi will not face any problem in reaching any end of the Capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the initiative, which is a combined project of the Public Works Development and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, will benefit thousands of commuters.

“The project will help in decongesting the roads near metro stations and will provide facilities for last-mile connectivity. As a part of this project, better arrangements will be made for various modes of transport including buses, autos, e-rickshaws,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that the Delhi government was working towards providing a hassle free commuting experience to Delhi’s residents by focusing on integrating development works with the help of various agencies, so as to reduce the project costs and completion time.