Gopal Rai to conduct meeting today to discuss pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a crucial meeting with senior officials on Tuesday to discuss ways to deal with extreme levels of pollution in the city in winters, said officials.

They said the Minister will review progress of the annual plantation exercise. The issue of stubble burning in neighbouring states will also be taken up during the meeting. The Delhi government has set a target of planting 31 lakh saplings during the year 2020-21.

Around 19 lakh saplings have already been planted in the city by various agencies since March this year, according to government data.