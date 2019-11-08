Goel protests outside Sisodia’s residence

BJP MP Vijay Goel on Thursday cycled to the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to gift him a bouquet of stubble as a sign of protest against the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim that stubble burning led to spike in pollution levels in Delhi.
“Mr. Sisodia did not meet us as he does not answer questions about the government’s efforts in reducing pollution in the last five years. Not even once in the last five years has the government tried to cooperate with the seven MPs from Delhi or the Centre,” he said, adding that if pollution had reduced by 25% and the cause was stubble burning, “then what is the need to introduce the odd-even?”. He asked the government to inform Delhiites about the work done on pollution, “apart from wasting money on advertisements”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor