Goel protests outside Sisodia’s residence

BJP MP Vijay Goel on Thursday cycled to the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to gift him a bouquet of stubble as a sign of protest against the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim that stubble burning led to spike in pollution levels in Delhi.

“Mr. Sisodia did not meet us as he does not answer questions about the government’s efforts in reducing pollution in the last five years. Not even once in the last five years has the government tried to cooperate with the seven MPs from Delhi or the Centre,” he said, adding that if pollution had reduced by 25% and the cause was stubble burning, “then what is the need to introduce the odd-even?”. He asked the government to inform Delhiites about the work done on pollution, “apart from wasting money on advertisements”.