‘GNCTD Bill will improve Capital’s administration’

The BJP welcomed the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill, 2021 stating that it would improve the administrative system in the Capital.

The Delhi government had “hurt the image of the national capital” by bringing “unconstitutional Bills” in the Assembly, the BJP alleged. Health Minister Satyendar Jain alleged the BJP had time and again insulted the Constitution. And by passing the GNCTD Bill, they had murdered its spirit. “They have insulted people's right to vote. Their aim is to gain power by any means. But we will continue to fight,” he tweeted.

“Why are you nervous Arvind Kejriwal? You are afraid this [the passage of the Bill] will ensure that all your secrets are out in the open. You have to work according to the Constitution,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said.