GK-1 RWA agrees to keep Gate No. 5 open for residents

The Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of N-Block, Greater Kailash-1 has agreed before the Delhi High Court to open Gate No. 5 after a 72-year-old resident complained of inconvenience due to the closing of five out of six entry/exit gates.

Professor Upendra Kaul, a medical practitioner, had moved the court complaining that he has to attend to his ailing 92-year-old father, who requires frequent medical attention.

In his petition filed through advocate B.L. Wali, Mr. Kaul argued that not only him but other residents, who ordinarily used Gate No. 5, have been immensely inconvenienced by its closure.

Curb infection spread

While the entry/exit gates has ostensibly been closed to minimise the spread of COVID-19 infection by restricting entry of unauthorised people into the colony, Mr. Wali contended that his client too was concerned about the health, safety and security of all residents of the colony.

“However, the restrictions placed by the RWA should not be of the nature so as to make his living impossible and make access to his house cumbersome or onerous or to pose a serious obstacle to attending to the urgent needs of his aged father, as well as for accessing the market,” Mr. Wali stated.

In response to the plea, the RWA has agreed and undertaken to keep the gate open for use of residents of the colony, their family members and authorised personnel from 6.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Entry of vehicles

The gate would ordinarily be closed for entry of vehicles except for those with stickers of the RWA. Domestic helps and other authorised personnel, before entering, may be screened through thermal screening and sprayed with disinfectants.

The High Court also directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area to assist the RWA for the first three days in monitoring the entry/exit, while they set up their mechanism.

The SHO may depute the beat officer to visit the area frequently to obviate any difficulty which the RWA may face, the court added. The court also told the police to respond promptly to any distress call from the RWA or any resident of the colony.