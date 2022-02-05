Delhi

Differently abled girl raped by guard at orphanage in Delhi

Picture used for representational purposes only. File   | Photo Credit: AP

A 16-year-old differently abled girl at an orphanage was raped by its security guard, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

A senior police officer said that the accused has been identified as Lokesh Kumar. He has been sent to judicial custody.

Police said that on January 31, manager of the orphanage in Vasant Kunj approached them and stated that the minor complained of stomach ache after which she was taken to the hospital for examination. The doctor said that she was pregnant. When the girl was asked about it, she said that the security guard of the foster care had raped her, police said. Based on the complaint, a case on charges of rape was registered and the accused was arrested.

No other girls have come forward to report sexual abuse by the guard so far but further probe is on, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2022 2:56:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/girl-raped-by-guard-at-orphanage/article38380014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY