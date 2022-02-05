Differently abled girl raped by guard at orphanage in Delhi

Accused arrested, sent to judicial custody

A 16-year-old differently abled girl at an orphanage was raped by its security guard, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

A senior police officer said that the accused has been identified as Lokesh Kumar. He has been sent to judicial custody.

Police said that on January 31, manager of the orphanage in Vasant Kunj approached them and stated that the minor complained of stomach ache after which she was taken to the hospital for examination. The doctor said that she was pregnant. When the girl was asked about it, she said that the security guard of the foster care had raped her, police said. Based on the complaint, a case on charges of rape was registered and the accused was arrested.

No other girls have come forward to report sexual abuse by the guard so far but further probe is on, he said.