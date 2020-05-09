Delhi

Gautam Buddha Nagar sees first COVID-19 death

Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded its first COVID-19 related death on Friday.

A 60-year-old man who was first admitted to a private hospital and later transferred to Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida passed away in the early hours of Friday, an official release said.

“The cause of death was respiratory failure,” said Sunil Dohre, District Surveillance officer (Gautam Buddha Nagar). Sources in GIMS said the person tested positive on Thursday and was shifted to GIMS after that.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 12 new cases on Friday, taking the tally to 214. Out of these, 95 are active cases. The district is a red zone and has 332 people in institutional quarantine.

