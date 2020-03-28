Gautam Buddha Nagar reports nine fresh COVID-19 cases

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday, district officials said. With this, the total number of cases in the district has reached 27.

“Three persons have been tested positive in Noida, while a couple has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Greater Noida’s Dadri,” said Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

He said six people, who returned from Denmark and were in isolation, have tested positive. The travel history of the other three was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer has given application for filing an FIR against Ceasefire Private Limited.

“We have asked for an FIR under the Epidemic Act 1897 for not informing the health officials about the visit of a British citizen to the company which has led to 13 cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Bhargav

In a separate incident, to stop the exodus of hundreds of daily-wage workers from Gautam Buddha Nagar, District Magistrate B.N. Singh has passed an order under the Epidemic Act 1897, directing landlords not to ask for rent from tenants for a month.

“If any landlord asks the tenant to vacate the premises during this period, strict action will be taken against him,” the order said.