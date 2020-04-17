Gautam Buddha Nagar reports 12 fresh cases of COVID-19

Twelve fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday, an official release said. The 12 people include a doctor, it said.

The total number of cases in the district has gone up to 92. Of these, 26 people have recovered. Among those found positive on Thursday, there is a gastroenterologist from Sector 20 of Noida. “He is admitted to a hospital in Delhi and his sample was tested at a private lab,” said a health department official. The new cases also include a three-year-old whose parents are undergoing treatment for COVID-19. “The others are contacts of people who have been tested positive earlier,” the official said.

After a doctor tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, Gyan Khand I of Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram was sealed and declared a hotspot, officials said.

The district now has 16 hotspots and 32 positive cases out of which 17 have recovered. This is the second doctor from Ghaziabad to be infected by COVID-19. A Health Ministry official said that the postgraduation student worked in the oncology department of the super speciality hospital in Ghaziabad’s Vaishali and had been admitted to its branch in Delhi’s Saket. Later, he was shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. Denying reports that the hospital has been sealed, Chief Medical Officer N.K. Gupta told The Hindu said no such action had been taken as of now. “It has been deferred. We are tracing his contact history. He might have received the infection from a patient. His wife, also a doctor, has also been quarantined,” said Dr. Gupta.

A senior official of the hospital said that all necessary guidelines were being followed at the hospital.