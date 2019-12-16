Gates at metro stations shut

To prevent protests against police action on students at Jamia Millia Isamia, the Delhi Metro closed the gates of several stations late on Sunday .
The DMRC tweeted that entry and exit gates of GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, R.K. Puram metro stations had been closed on the advice of the police.
This was announced after the JNU Students’ Union gave a call for a protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters.
