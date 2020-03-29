Gallery launches virtual tour of permanent collection

Iconic paintings by Amrita Sher-Gil, M.F. Husain, Jamini Roy and Raja Ravi Verma were among the artworks on display in a virtual tour by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) as it commemorated its 66th foundation day on Sunday amid the novel COVID-19 lockdown.

The virtual tour of the permanent collection was launched on its website — ngmaindia.gov.in — on the eve of the foundation day. NGMA Director Ritu Sharma told The Hindu that events, including to commemorate women artists, that were being planned at the NGMA had been cancelled.

The NGMA would try to create more virtual tours on its website. Some of the images of the permanent collection were already on the website but others were scanned and uploaded for the virtual tour, she said.

The NGMA also curated a virtual exhibition last week of the works of Padma Shri-awardee photographer Nemai Ghosh, who passed away on March 25. As part of the Museums of India national portal, the exhibition titled “NemaiGhosh: Light and Shadow” features photographs that give a behind-the-scenes look at the film-making process of Satyajit Ray.