G20 preparations: Ensure proper relocation of those occupying government land, says L-G

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday said no person should be removed in a callous manner and without providing them the required rehabilitation while clearing unauthorised and illegal occupation from government land and roads in the run-up to the upcoming G20 Summit.

India formally assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. Apart from the main G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, Delhi will organise seven more related events starting from the foreign ministers’ meet on March 1 and 2.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the agency responsible for rehabilitation and relocation, assured the L-G that rehabilitation was being done in coordination with the land-owning agencies and any relocation will happen only after adequate notice and provisions for alternative space and facilities.

The Raj Niwas, in a statement, said decisions were also taken to ensure a hassle-free and seamless movement of passengers on airports, railway stations and ISBTs, apart from training of Uber drivers and making their payment portals compatible to debits through international credit cards. It was also decided to conduct a special drive to tackle stray dogs, cattle, monkeys and pigeons.

Various events like a vintage car rally, cyclothon, electric car rally, golf tournament and film festival have also been planned in the run-up to the summit, the Raj Niwas said.