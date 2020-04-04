Future of north-east Delhi students at stake

With board examinations delayed due to the countrywide lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak, siblings Muskan and Sonam Ansari, residents of northeast Delhi, say their “career and future” is at stake and uncertain. Their examinations were first disrupted by the riots and now the epidemic.

Uncertainty prevails

Muskan, a student of St. Michael’s school in Gokalpur, said, “My physical education examination was on February 24 and that is the only paper I have been able to appear for. Due to the riots which broke out, the examination got postponed and since then, we have been waiting. First, we thought it would be rescheduled once everything calmed down but as luck would have it, now due to the lockdown, things are uncertain again.”

“My last exam was supposed to be on March 31 but now I have only appeared for one. After the riots we are still trying to get our lives together and it is definitely not the same as earlier. These days we are having issues with ration also. While I am continuing to study, it is difficult at times as the situation is not conducive. I do not know what will happen. All our plans have gone haywire since February,” said Ms. Muskan, while stating that she wanted to pursue law.

Her sister, Ms. Sonam, said, “I wanted to be a police officer and was hoping to fill up the requisite forms. But since the riots everything has become so hazy and all plans have been put on hold. Our house was looted.”

“While the situation has improved, our future is quite uncertain. Had the examinations been done, it would still be better but because of the virus outbreak, now we don’t even know what the final dates will be,” she added.

Irum Mansoori, a Class 10 examinee, said, “I have stopped studying as it is difficult to concentrate also. I will resume studies once the schedule is announced.”