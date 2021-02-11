Coronavirus | Frontline staff keener than healthcare workers to get COVID-19 jab: Delhi government

15,807 beneficiaries get vaccinated in the Capital, 12 adverse events reported

A total of 15,807 beneficiaries, healthcare and front-line workers took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Thursday, the highest so far, and there were 12 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson.

The number of people vaccinated on Thursday was 62.4% of the daily target of 25,300.

81% beneficiaries

Of the total beneficiaries, 12,933 (81.8%) were front-line workers and 2,874 were healthcare workers, according to officials.

“Front-line workers are showing more enthusiasm to get vaccinated compared to healthcare workers. Yesterday also, of the total beneficiaries, about 10,000 were front-line workers,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

Healthcare workers include, doctors, nurses, sanitation staff at healthcare facilities and others. While front-line workers include government employees, police, teachers and others.

The vaccination of healthcare workers started in the city on January 16 and front-line workers from the first week of February.

Though there is a daily list of front-line and healthcare workers to be vaccinated, people whose names are already registered, but not part of the daily list, can also get vaccinated.

Second dose

Though the Central government had said that the second dose of the vaccine will be administered from February 13, changes in the CoWIN platform is yet to be made for this, according to officials.

142 new cases

Meanwhile, the Capital witnessed 142 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,36,529, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,886. A total of 64,328 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 6,24,592 people have recovered and there are 1,051 active cases.