Fresh onion crop will stabilise prices: vendors

The vegetable vendors in the city reported on Thursday a dip in the price of onions due to the availability of fresh crop in the markets.

The vendors said red onions from Rajasthan had entered the market, which had helped stabilise the price. “The prices had shot up as old produce was being sold due to the non-availability of new supply,” said Ramkishan, a vegetable vendor.

He added that the old produce had come from Pune and Nashik.

The price of the bulb had recently touched ₹100 per kg.

“This rise in price happens every year between October and November and lasts for about a month. But this year, it was especially due to floods in Kholapur and other parts of the country — from where the onions come,” said Dilip Kumar, a vendor.

Another vendor Akhram Khan said the last time he had witnessed such a hike was seven years ago. He, however, dismissed allegations that there was artificial inflation created by political parties, given the seasonal nature of the problem.

“No one is at fault. The prices of vegetables vary every day based on factors such as transport, labour, and floods,” he said.

Mr. Khan, however, believed that governments could intervene by making buffer stock available during an annual spike in onion price. “People who can afford to stock up can make a lot of money during this time,” he added.