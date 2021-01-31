Freelance journalist arrested for 'misbehaving' with police at Singhu border

A freelance journalist was arrested from the Singhu border on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with the police personnel on duty at the farmers' protest site there, officials said.
A case was registered against him and he has been arrested now, a senior police officer said, a day after the scribe was detained.
Police had earlier said that they placed barricades at the border following the violence on Friday to ensure that no one could get through.
However, some people including the journalist were trying to remove the barricades, the police had alleged, adding the scribe also misbehaved with the police personnel there.
On Friday at the Singhu border, there were clashes between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other. The Singhu border is one of the main protest sites gainst the new farm laws.
Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) was injured in the violence.
At least 44 people, including the man who attacked the SHO, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
