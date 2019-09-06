Free metro ride for women unviable: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday voiced skepticism about the Delhi government’s scheme to make metro rides free for women, saying the move may become financially unviable for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

A Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said rather than handing out sops, the government should make proper use of public money.

“Why should anyone be given free rides? Who will bear the losses?” he asked.

The court said the financial health of the DMRC should be of prime concern for the Delhi government as the metro is an essential mode of public transport in the city. However, in a relief for the Delhi government, the court said the Centre should equally share the land costs for the Phase IV project of the Delhi Metro.

The Delhi Assembly had recently passed the government’s demands for grants of ₹290 crore for free travel for women passengers in buses and metro trains.