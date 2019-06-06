Free Delhi Metro, bus rides for women: No proposal received, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The Delhi government had not sent any proposal to give free rides to women on the Delhi Metro, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) or the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) so far, Union Minister of State (independent) MoHUA Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro is owned 50-50 by the Union and Delhi governments.

Mr. Puri was talking to reporters after launching the Ministry's sanitation ranking league for cities, ‘Swachh Survekshan League 2020’.

“There are two types of syndromes – one is broken window economics and the other is broken window fraud. To give ticketless travel or free travel to anyone on a bus, first you need to have a bus. First, you ask have 11,000 buses been sanctioned? How many are there now,” he asked, referring to the number of buses operated by Delhi government.

The Minister pointed out that he had said in Parliament that he wanted to provide subsidy to senior citizens and students for Metro travel and that the Delhi Metro was preparing the technology for the same.

“With Mr. Kejriwal, I have a healthy ongoing debate. He has a ₹50,000 crore budget. The budget isn't being spent on sanitation, Ayushman Bharat etc. But, he wants to give a ₹1,200 or ₹2,000 crore subsidy. There should be a debate on this. The BJP, we are all for women. But schemes aren't made like this, that first you announce and then make the proposal. We have not received any proposal, nor has the DMRC,” he said.