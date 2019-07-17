Four years on, police trace missing teen

A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped at the age of 14 in 2014 was recovered from Jamia Nagar, police said on Tuesday.
A senior officer said that the missing girl, now 19, stays with her husband in Jamia Nagar and works as a domestic help.
A case of kidnapping was registered based on her parents’ complaint in Safdarjung Enclave police station in 2014.
During investigation, it was revealed that the girl was staying with a friend initially and then with the man she is now married to.
