Delhi

Four years on, police trace missing teen

more-in

A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped at the age of 14 in 2014 was recovered from Jamia Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

A senior officer said that the missing girl, now 19, stays with her husband in Jamia Nagar and works as a domestic help.

A case of kidnapping was registered based on her parents’ complaint in Safdarjung Enclave police station in 2014.

During investigation, it was revealed that the girl was staying with a friend initially and then with the man she is now married to.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
kidnapping
crime
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 1:27:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/four-years-on-police-trace-missing-teen/article28494185.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY