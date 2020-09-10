Four in police net for stealing luxury cars in city

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing luxury cars, the police said on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused have been identified as Mohd Sajid (35), Sonu (37), Akash Rathore (26) and Munna (55).
The police said that theft of an SUV was reported from Chhatarpur Enclave on September 3.
During investigation, the police found a CCTV footage, which showed the accused coming in an autorickshaw, stealing the car and escaping within minutes.
With the help of human intelligence, the auto driver, identified as Akash Rathore, was found. At his instance, the accused were arrested.
A total of 11 cars, including five luxury cars, duplicate keys, toolkits and other accessories were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.
During interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to steal cars on demand made by people from Bihar’s Buxar.
The police said that the auto driver used to take photos of cars in the area and send to Sajid in Bihar who directed them as to which car to steal.
