Four held for duping elderly by impersonating cops

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested four members of a gang who robbed senior citizens by impersonating Crime Branch and CBI officers, officers said on Saturday.

The accused revealed they would ask the victims for their jewellery on the pretext of police checking.

Three caps having the badges of the U.P. police, Bihar police and the Indian Army were also recovered from their possession, they said.

DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo said after analysing various CCTV footage, four persons identified as Nisar Mishkin Sayyed, 38, Iqbal, 27, Salman, 27, and Shabir Ali, 20, were arrested on Thursday near Indraprastha Park in Sarai Kale Khan.

Sayyed, the gang’s kingpin, was wanted in an MCOCA case registered in Mumbai, along with four other cases of cheating and robbery registered in Nagpur, the police said. Following a tip-off about the movement of the gang near Sarai Kale Khan, the police arrested them.

The accused used to target the couriers of jewellery shops as well, the police said, adding that the gang used to put up in hotels in the cities where they committed the crimes.