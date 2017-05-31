Four get life term for kidnap, murder

A Delhi court has sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for their entire life for murdering 20-year-old Raju Roy after his parents failed to fulfil their demand for ransom of ₹20 lakh in 2010.

Awarding the sentence to Mangolpuri residents Biplav Biswas, Deepak, Hardeep and Deepak, the judge said: “In this case, life imprisonment shall mean the remainder of their natural life.”

Friend of victim

Biplav was Raju’s close friend and their fathers ran a clinic together. In fact, Biplav had called Raju and abducted him along with the others. The court said Biplav had betrayed Raju’s trust and conspired to kidnap him for ransom and murdered him. “The murder was also committed with brutality... by inflicting 29 incised wounds, which show that the convicts not only wanted to kill him but kill him by giving him pain and suffering,’’ the judge observed.

The court also imposed a cumulative fine of ₹5.2 lakh on the convicts and ordered that the fine amount, if realised, be handed over to the parents of the deceased.