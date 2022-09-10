Four arrested in ₹4 crore robbery

Four people allegedly posed as policemen and robbed two delivery executives of ₹4 crore worth of jewellery in central Delhi’s Paharganj area on September 2 around 4 a.m. The police arrested the four accused within 24 hours of the incident, after going through footage from 700 CCTV cameras, officers said.

Another crucial piece of evidence that the police used to trace the accused was a digital transaction of ₹100 done by one of the accused at a tea stall near the crime scene while doing a recce of the area.

The police approached the payment application and mounted technical surveillance by gaining KYC documents. The numbers were tracked and the accused were arrested, the police said.