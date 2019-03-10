Four armed robbers arrested after exchange of fire with police

Four armed robbers have been arrested after an exchange of fire near North Campus on Friday night, the police said on Saturday. The accused were involved in an armed robbery of ₹39 lakh, reported in Ranjit Nagar last year, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said that the accused have been identified as Ravi alias Pahalwan (36), Vikram alias Vicky (32), Sarfaraz Khan (26), and Vikrant Nehra alias Jeeva.

“Vikram, a proclaimed offender [PO] and Bad Character, is also involved in a robbery-cum-murder case in Haryana. Ravi, who is a former MCD safai karamchari, is also a PO,” Mr. Kushwah said.

The police claimed that the exchange of fire took place near Khalsa College, after the robbers fired at the police in a bid to escape. “The police also fired in retaliation. Three of the accused personds — Ravi, Vikram and Sarfaraz — were arrested from the spot, while three others managed to escape in the car they had come in,” Mr. Kushwah also said.

However, the car was later found abandoned near Patel Chest Institute as one of the tyres had flattened after being hit by a bullet fired by the police, Mr. Kushwah further claimed.

At the instance of the arrested accused, Vikrant, who is also involved in multiple cases of robbery, including the Ranjit Nagar case, was arrested on Saturday, the police added.

They also said that the accused persons had executed the armed robbery in Ranjit Nagar on December 5 last year and decamped with ₹39 lakh.