‘Fortune teller’, 4 others arrested for robbing man in Delhi

May 25, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

A man posing as a fortune teller, who had predicted a robbery, was later arrested for hatching the same in north Delhi’s Bharat Nagar, the police said on Wednesday. His four accomplices have also been arrested.

The police received a PCR call on April 13 regarding a robbery worth ₹21 lakh at gunpoint near Laxmi Bai College in Bharat Nagar. The victim, Pawan Kumar Jain, told the police that he was returning home in Kamala Nagar from his factory in Wazirabad, when at Sindhorakalan Village, three persons allegedly robbed two bags from him at gunpoint and fled towards Shastri Nagar, a senior police officer said.

An officer said, a few days before the robbery, the accused, Sai Baba, had gone to the victim’s house and factory for rituals and had predicted a robbery. “We traced Sai Baba, who earlier lied to us about being in Ghaziabad. He was found at Majnu Ka Tilla,” the officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Sai Baba, a part-time employee and a fortune teller, who worked adjacent to the victim’s workplace had befriended him and won his trust by telling him the future, the officer said.

“He was recently informed about the money from the factory, he planned to rob from the victim on his way to his home along with four people – Devaki, Shahdab, Sunny and Salman. They all have been arrested after several raids were done at Aligarh, Saharanpur, Agra, Mathura, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.