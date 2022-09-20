Delhi

Former SP MLA Kishore Samrite arrested for threatening to blow up the Parliament

:

A former Samajwadi Party MLA from Lanji in MP’s Balaghat, Kishore Samrite, was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday following his threat to blow up the Parliament over his “unfulfilled demands,” the police said on Monday.

The former MLA was arrested from Bhopal in connection with a case registered against him at the Parliament Street police station, where he had sent a package full of national flags, Constitution, gelatin sticks and a letter containing his threat, a senior police officer said.

He had also sent threats to the General Secretaries of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the police said..


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Delhi
crime
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2022 12:37:56 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/former-sp-mla-kishore-samrite-arrested-for-threatening-to-blow-up-the-parliament/article65911252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY