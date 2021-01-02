Delhi

Former Home Minister Buta Singh passes away

Buta Singh   | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash

Former Union Home Minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday morning. He was 86.

The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His family said Singh died around 5.30 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condoled his demise.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 11:52:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/former-home-minister-buta-singh-passes-away/article33478228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY