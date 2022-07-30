Former BSF cook arrested for cheating people over ₹100 crore

The accused, identified as Oma Ram alias Ram Marwari, 38, was found involved in 59 criminal cases in Rajasthan

A 38-year-old former Border Security Force (BSF) cook was arrested on Thursday from Rohini for cheating people for over ₹100 crore through a multi-level marketing scheme in Rajasthan, the police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Oma Ram alias Ram Marwari, 38, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was found involved in 59 criminal cases in Rajasthan.

According to the police, Marwari worked as a cook in the BSF from 2004 to 2006. Later, he started working in a multi-level marketing company as an agent. In 2008, he established a new company Mitashi Trade Link and was the managing director of the same.

Commission was offered to new members if they joined. After depositing ₹4,000, members had to find at least ten more members to join to be eligible for commission, the officer said. Each member would also get a safari suit worth ₹400.

The member would get a bike from the company if they gave a business worth ₹2 lakh per month continuously for one year. In this manner, thousands of members joined and the company cheated the public of over ₹100 crore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said.

In 2011, a large number of criminal cases were filed against the company in Rajasthan after they were found defaulting the payment of commissions and re-payment. Subsequently, Marwari absconded, the police said.

In 2014, he came to Delhi and dealt with properties. Four years later, he opened a grocery store ‘Cash Back Bazar’ in Najafgarh which went into loss. Two years later, he was arrested in a rape case at Najafgarh police station, they said.

Last year, Marwari set up an e-commerce platform ‘Apna Kart’ and shifted his base to Indore. Going by his record, it appears that through this platform also, he might have wanted to make quick money by cheating people, the DCP said.

The accused never made a regular phone call. He instead used social media applications to communicate with his family and other known people, they said.

During the investigation, his location was zeroed down to Rohini Sector-11 where he was expected to come to meet his contact. The police laid a trap and apprehended him on Thursday, DCP said.